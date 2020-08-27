Today 27 August 2020: Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro confirmed to launch on September 3

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its latest Realme 7 series in India next month. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming series will be launched in India on September 3.

The brand has also confirmed that the new series will include Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The teaser image also confirms that the smartphones will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution as well.