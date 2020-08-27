Advertisement

Today 27 August 2020: Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 11:15 am

Technology News Today, 27 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more
Today Technology News live updates: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more


11:15 (IST)

27 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s back in stock

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India last month. The first sale was held in the Amazon Prime Day sale that took place earlier this month. However, it went out of stock shortly after. Now, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M31s will be available for purchase on Amazon India again starting August 27.

Apart from Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will also be available via Samsung.com and select retail stores across the country. The phone is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage while the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. It comes in in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

 

10:55 (IST)

27 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy A12 storage options revealed

Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy A11 smartphone in Vietnam. Now the company is working on its successor which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A12. It will be another budget phone in the company's A Series of smartphones.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will bear model number SM-A125F and it won’t be drastically different compared to its predecessor. It will come with 32GB and 64GB storage variants. However, there is no information on the RAM. To recall, the Galaxy A11 only has 32GB storage.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A12 tipped to come with 32GB, 64GB storage options

10:50 (IST)

27 Aug 2020

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro confirmed to launch on September 3

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its latest Realme 7 series in India next month. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming series will be launched in India on September 3. 

 

The brand has also confirmed that the new series will include Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The teaser image also confirms that the smartphones will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution as well. 

10:49 (IST)

27 Aug 2020

Realme C15 first sale today

Realme C15 will go on sale today or the first time in India. The sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon today.

 

Realme C15 was launched alongside Realme C12 in India this month. Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

 

Read More: Realme C15 first sale to be held today on Flipkart, Realme.com: All you need to know

