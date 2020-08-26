Today 26 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus Zenfone 7, Gionee M30, Fitbit and more

Technology News Today, 26 August 2020 LIVE Coverage: Asus Zenfone 7, Gionee M30, Fitbit and more
Today Technology News live updates: Asus Zenfone 7, Gionee M30, Fitbit and more
LIVE BLOG
BSNL to launch its IPTV service on August 27 in India
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly set to launch its internet protocol television (IPTV) service in India. The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that it will launch the service on August 27.
The new service is all set to launch in the Kerala circle on a trial basis. The development was shared by PG Nirmal, BSNL Kerala general manager for sales and marketing in a letter to the operator’s business area heads. The letter confirms that the IPTV service trial runs will be held in Ernakulam, Alleppey, and Thrissur from August 27 to October 31. The operator has further revealed that it will provide free-to-cost FTA channels for one month for those who register for BSNL IPTV service on September 10. The offer is only valid for the aforemnetioned trial areas in the said regions.
Read more: BSNL to launch its IPTV service on August 27 in India
Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearables announced
Fitbit has announced the launch of its new range of smart wearable devices. The company has revealed Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band.
The Fitbit Sense comes with a price tag of Rs 34,999. The Fitbit Versa is priced at Rs 26,499, while the fitness band, Fitbit Inspire 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The fitness wearables will be available for pre-orders in the US and it will be launched in India by the fourth quarter of 2020.
Read More: Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearables announced
Gionee M30 with massive 10,000mAh battery announced
Gionee has announced the launch of its latest smartphone with massive battery backup. The company has introduced the Gionee M30 smartphone in its home market China. The Gionee M30 comes with a price tag of Rs 1399 Yuan (approx. Rs 15,000) and it will be available in Black colour options. The phone comes with a faux leather finish at the back panel with a single-camera setup at the back panel and a punch-hole design for the front-camera situated at the top-right corner of the display.
Read More: Gionee M30 with massive 10,000mAh battery announced
Asus Zenfone 7 series launch today: Here's what you need to know
Asus is all set to launch its latest Zenfone 7 series in Taiwan. The company is said to be working to launch Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro during the launch event. The brand has revealed that smartphones will be launched via an online event in its home country. The event is scheduled to take place 2:00 PM local time or 11:30 AM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official Youtube channel.
You might like this