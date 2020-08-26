Today 26 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus Zenfone 7, Gionee M30, Fitbit and more

BSNL to launch its IPTV service on August 27 in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly set to launch its internet protocol television (IPTV) service in India. The state-owned telecom operator has revealed that it will launch the service on August 27.



The new service is all set to launch in the Kerala circle on a trial basis. The development was shared by PG Nirmal, BSNL Kerala general manager for sales and marketing in a letter to the operator’s business area heads. The letter confirms that the IPTV service trial runs will be held in Ernakulam, Alleppey, and Thrissur from August 27 to October 31. The operator has further revealed that it will provide free-to-cost FTA channels for one month for those who register for BSNL IPTV service on September 10. The offer is only valid for the aforemnetioned trial areas in the said regions.





Read more: BSNL to launch its IPTV service on August 27 in India