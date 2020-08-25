Today 25 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates:Nokia 5.3, Zoom, Asus Zenfone 7 and more gadget news

Technology News Today, 25 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Nokia 5.3, Zoom, Asus Zenfone 7 and more gadget news
LIVE BLOG
Zoom faces outrage
The videoconferencing application, Zoom, which shot to instant fame in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, experienced a disruption in its services as several users across the world, particularly in the US and UK, reported issues in joining video conferences at around 5:30 PM IST.
Nokia 5.3 to launch today
Nokia 5.3 will launch in India today. It was launched in the Global market earlier this year along with Nokia 8.3 5G. The key features of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery. It is expected to be launched in the sub-Rs 15000 price segment in India.
You might like this