Today 24 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i

Technology News Today, 24 September LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition goes on sale today
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition was recently launched in India. Now the new Edition will go on sale today at 12 Noon today. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and comes in single storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.
OnePlus 8T key specs confirmed
OnePlus is working on a new device called the OnePlus 8T, the launch event for which has already been confirmed for October 14. OnePlus has also now confirmed a few key specifications of the device such as the flat display it would come with instead of the curved one.
In a teaser om YouTube, OnePlus also confirms that the device will have 65W fast charging which they are calling 'Ultra Fast' Charging speeds.
Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch date announced
Samsung has confirmed the launch of its first smartphone in the new F series in India. Dubbed as Galaxy F41, the phone will be launched in India on October 8th on Flipkart.
The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country.
The teaser image showcases the front and rear design of Samsung Galaxy F41. The phone is equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.
Redmi 9i goes on sale today
Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.
Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. Apart from mi.com and Flipkart, Redmi 9i will also be available on Mi Home and Retail Outlets today at 12 noon.
