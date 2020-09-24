Advertisement

Today 24 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 10:43 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 24 September LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i


LIVE BLOG

10:43 (IST)

24 Sep 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition goes on sale today

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition was recently launched in India. Now the new Edition will go on sale today at 12 Noon today. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced at Rs 34,990 and comes in single storage of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The special model comes with a gradient blue back panel that comes with 'MS Dhoni' branding and the signature of the former captain of the Indian cricket team. This new variant of Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with different packaging and has a blue theme.

10:22 (IST)

24 Sep 2020

OnePlus 8T key specs confirmed

OnePlus is working on a new device called the OnePlus 8T, the launch event for which has already been confirmed for October 14. OnePlus has also now confirmed a few key specifications of the device such as the flat display it would come with instead of the curved one.

 

In a teaser om YouTube, OnePlus also confirms that the device will have 65W fast charging which they are calling 'Ultra Fast' Charging speeds.

10:17 (IST)

24 Sep 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch date announced

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its first smartphone in the new F series in India. Dubbed as Galaxy F41, the phone will be launched in India on October 8th on Flipkart.

The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country.

The teaser image showcases the front and rear design of Samsung Galaxy F41. The phone is equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery.

 

Read more: Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

 

10:11 (IST)

24 Sep 2020

Redmi 9i goes on sale today

Redmi 9i was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8299. Now the smartphone will go on sale today. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Xiaomi India’s official website.

 

Redmi 9i comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. Apart from mi.com and Flipkart, Redmi 9i will also be available on Mi Home and Retail Outlets today at 12 noon.

OnePlus 8T Key Specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Android TV 11 Announced: What's New?

itel launches IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset and IPP-51 Super Slim Powerbank

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13?

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 23 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto E7 Plus, Vivo Watch

Today 22 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Jio New postpaid plans, Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies