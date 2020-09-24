Today 24 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi 9i

OnePlus 8T key specs confirmed

OnePlus is working on a new device called the OnePlus 8T, the launch event for which has already been confirmed for October 14. OnePlus has also now confirmed a few key specifications of the device such as the flat display it would come with instead of the curved one.

In a teaser om YouTube, OnePlus also confirms that the device will have 65W fast charging which they are calling 'Ultra Fast' Charging speeds.