Today 24 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C12, Motorola new phone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 11:36 am

Technology News Today, 24 August LIVE Updates: Realme C12, Motorola new phone
Today Technology News live updates: Realme C12, Motorola new phone


11:36 (IST)

24 Aug 2020

Oppo F17 Pro to feature 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and more

 

Oppo is all set to launch its generation of smartphones known as Oppo F17 Pro in India soon. Now, ahead of launch, the company has teased some information about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Oppo has revealed that the Oppo F17 Pro will come with a slim form factor and it will be just 7.48mm thick, making it one of the sleekest devices in this segment. The smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel and dual-front cameras along with AI and video stabilization features.  

 

As per the company, the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear panel. For the front, it will come with a dual-front camera with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company claims that the front cameras will deliver precise bokeh effect and it will help to add more bokeh effects photos with multiple people in the frame.

 

Read more: Oppo F17 Pro to feature 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and more

 

Oppo F17 Pro

 

11:28 (IST)

24 Aug 2020

Oppo A53 price leaked

Oppo A53 will be launching in India on August 25 at 12:30 pm. Now ahead of the launch, the pricing of the phone has been leaked online.

As per the leak, the Oppo A53 will be available in 6GB + 128GB variant which could be priced somewhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched in India sometime later.

Read More: Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

10:51 (IST)

24 Aug 2020

Realme C2 receiving Android 10 update with Realme UI

Realme recently rolled out an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its Realme C2. The phone has now started receiving Android update with Realme UI based on Android 10.

To recall,  Realme C2 was launched in India in India in April last year with ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9.0 Oreo. The latest update comes on build number  RMX1945EX_11_C.41 or  RMX1941EX_11_C.41 and the size of the update is around 2GB.

Read More: Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 now rolling out to Realme C2

10:34 (IST)

24 Aug 2020

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch soon in India

 

Realme is all set to launch its new wave of smartphones with Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted that the company is working to bring the new Realme 7 series to India. 

 

Madhav Sheth took Twitter to tease the launch of the upcoming smartphones. He said, “I can see that you guys were missing me from the past couple of launch events. Well, I was busy making 2 new smartphones for you, and I have to make them Super Good! #BuildingTheFaster7” The hashtag reveals that the upcoming series will be named as Realme 7 series. Furthermore, he said that he is working on two smartphones, which could be none other than Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.

 

Read more: Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro to launch soon in India

 

Realme

 

10:19 (IST)

24 Aug 2020

Realme C12 first sale to be held today

Realme C12 was recently launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12P.M on Flipkart and realme.com. Alongside the Realme C12, Realme Buds Classic will go on sale today.

It comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver. Realme C12 will be available from offline stores starting from August 31.

Read More: Realme C12 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

