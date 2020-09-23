Today 23 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto E7 Plus, Vivo Watch

Technology News Today, 23 September LIVE Updates: Moto E7 Plus, Vivo Watch
Apple Store has gone live in India
Apple online Store for India has gone live with some great new features for the website. The new online store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands Apple Watches.
The new store showcases the newly launched iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE in all their glory including a bunch of other products from Apple.
Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches launched
Huami has announced the Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches in China. The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 10,800) for the Sports variant and at 1,099 Yuan (approx. Rs. 11,900) for the Classic variant. Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999 (approx. Rs. 10,800).
The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in Obsidian Black colour. The Amazfit GTS 2 comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Gray and Gold colours.
Vivo Watch goes official
Vivo has announced its first smartwatch - Vivo Watch. It comes in two options with 42mm and 46mm. The watch is priced at 1299 yuan (Rs 14,085 approx.) for both the models.
The 46mm model comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the 42mm model sports a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution. There are two options for the Vivo Watch models – Nappa leather straps and Fluoroelastomer straps. As per the company, the leather strap is made from a bull’s head skin, which offers natural texture and smoothness.
Read more: Vivo Watch announced with 18 days battery life
Moto E7 Plus launching today
Moto E7 Plus is launching today in India. Additionally, Flipkart has also put up a microsite revealing that the smartphone will be launched in the country on September 23 at 12 PM. It also confirms that the device will be available exclusively via Flipkart.
The Moto E7 Plus is priced at BRL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,639) and it comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options. The phone is likely to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India.
