Today 23 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto E7 Plus, Vivo Watch

Apple Store has gone live in India

Apple online Store for India has gone live with some great new features for the website. The new online store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands Apple Watches.

The new store showcases the newly launched iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE in all their glory including a bunch of other products from Apple.