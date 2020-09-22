Today 22 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10

Advertisement

Today 22 September 2020 Technology News

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 10:43 am

Technology News Today, 22 September LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10
Today Technology News live updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10


10:43 (IST)

22 Sep 2020

Infinix Note 7 goes on sale today

Infinix Note 7 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options.

 

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

10:27 (IST)

22 Sep 2020

OnePlus 8T leaked pricing

OnePlus 8T, the new T series model by OnePlus is all set to launch officially on October 14. And now, the pricing for the same has been leaked by a tipster on twitter, though it is international pricing.    According to the tipster named Chun on twitter, the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 (Approx Rs 61,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant, and €899 (Approx Rs 77,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.       

 

According to the tipster, the same numbers can also be expected for US pricing as OnePlus keeps the price numbers almost the same

10:19 (IST)

22 Sep 2020

Infinix Hot 10 goes official

Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10, in Pakistan. The smartphone comes with a price tag of PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant

The smartphone is available for purchase in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

10:07 (IST)

22 Sep 2020

Poco X3 Launching today in India

Poco is all set to launch its next mid-range device Poco X3 on today. The phone has already been launched in the European markets as Poco X3 NFC and the specifications of the Indian unit are expected to be no different.

 

The launch will be held online and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST. The launch will be broadcasted on Poco’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

Poco X3 Launching today: How to watch and what to expect?

Facebook and Ray-Ban join hands for smart glases

Narzo 20 Pro vs Realme 7: Who has cannibalized whom?

Apple iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11: Reports

Poco X3 may have a 6000 mAh battery

