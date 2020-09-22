Today 22 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10

Technology News Today, 22 September LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Note 7 goes on sale today
Infinix Note 7 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options.
Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.
OnePlus 8T leaked pricing
OnePlus 8T, the new T series model by OnePlus is all set to launch officially on October 14. And now, the pricing for the same has been leaked by a tipster on twitter, though it is international pricing. According to the tipster named Chun on twitter, the OnePlus 8T will cost €799 (Approx Rs 61,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant, and €899 (Approx Rs 77,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
According to the tipster, the same numbers can also be expected for US pricing as OnePlus keeps the price numbers almost the same
Infinix Hot 10 goes official
Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10, in Pakistan. The smartphone comes with a price tag of PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
The smartphone is available for purchase in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.
Read more: Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery
Poco X3 Launching today in India
Poco is all set to launch its next mid-range device Poco X3 on today. The phone has already been launched in the European markets as Poco X3 NFC and the specifications of the Indian unit are expected to be no different.
The launch will be held online and is scheduled to start at 12 PM IST. The launch will be broadcasted on Poco’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
