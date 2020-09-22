Today 22 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco X3, Infinix Hot 10

Infinix Note 7 goes on sale today

Infinix Note 7 will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The phone was recently launched in India at Rs 11,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Aether Black, Bolivia Blue, and Forest Green colour options.

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ punch hole LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.