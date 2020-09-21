Today 21 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20 series, OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T expected launch on October 14

The new device under the T series by OnePlus is expected to be launched by the company on October 14 in India. The company confirmed the name of the device being OnePlus 8T on twitter and there's a Robert Downey Jr. Ad making rounds on the internet now.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support.