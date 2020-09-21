Advertisement

Today 21 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20 series, OnePlus 8T

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 12:10 pm

Technology News Today, 21 September LIVE Updates: Realme Narzo 20 series, OnePlus 8T
Today Technology News live updates: Realme Narzo 20 series, OnePlus 8T


12:10 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

OnePlus 8T expected launch on October 14

The new device under the T series by OnePlus is expected to be launched by the company on October 14 in India. The company confirmed the name of the device being OnePlus 8T on twitter and there's a Robert Downey Jr. Ad making rounds on the internet now.

 

The OnePlus 8T is expected to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support.

 

Read More: OnePlus 8T launch expected on October 14: What we know so far

 

12:04 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

RealMe Watch S specifications leaked ahead of launch

The new watch by RealMe, the Watch S Pro is slated for launch in Q4 of 2020. It is now being said that another non-Pro variant is also slated for launch under the same watch lineup.

The Non Pro variant of the Watch is expected to have a circular display same as the pro variant and is supposed to be backed by a 390mAh battery with IP68 certification. A heart rate and Sp02 sensor is also expected to be present inside the watch.

12:00 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

LG K42 launched

LG has announced K42 smartphone in the Dominican Republic. The company has not announced the pricing yet. It comes in Grey and Green colours options.


LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The handset comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

10:55 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

Oppo Reno 4 SE goes official

Oppo has launched a new Reno 4 series smartphone in China which is dubbed as Oppo Reno 4 SE. The phone is another entry in the Oppo Reno 4 series that includes the Oppo Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro, and Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE is priced at 2,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 2,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,400). The phone comes in Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue, and Super Flash White colour options.

Read more: Oppo Reno 4 SE announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, Dimensity 720 SoC

10:16 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

Vi launches Rs 405 prepaid plan

Vi has launched new prepaid plans for its customers. The plans will enable customers to enjoy one year of ZEE5 premium membership at no additional cost.

The offer is applicable on select data plans starting from Rs 405 and will provide Vi customers access to ZEE5’s premium bespoke content in 12 languages across originals, shows and blockbuster movies. The annual ZEE5 membership is available with Vi data plans with a recharge value of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2595.

 

Read more: Vi offering free one year of Zee5 premium membership with 5 prepaid plans

10:07 (IST)

21 Sep 2020

Realme Narzo 20 series launching today

Realme Narzo 20 series is launching in India today. The event will kickstart at 12:30 PM onwards. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel and social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

 

The series will include three devices such as Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options. The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will come in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.

