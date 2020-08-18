Today 18 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme C12, Nokia 5.3

Realme C15, Realme C12 launching in India Today

Realme will be launching Realme C15 and Realme C12 in India today, August 18, at 12:30 pm via an online event. The event will be livestreamed on the Realme India website, as well as on its official YouTube channel.

Realme C15 and C12 have been launched in Indonesia The Realme C12 is priced at 18,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 128 / Rs. 9588 approx.) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Realme C15 was launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900).