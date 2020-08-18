Advertisement

Today 18 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme C12, Nokia 5.3

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 11:26 am

Technology News Today, 18 August LIVE Updates: Realme C15, Realme C12, Nokia 5.3
Today Technology News live updates: Realme C15, Realme C12, Nokia 5.3


11:26 (IST)

18 Aug 2020

Dell XPS 17 laptop launched in India

Dell has today launched its XPS 17 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM graphics in India. The XPS 17 9700 starts at Rs 209,500 including GST and it will be available across Amazon India, company's website and select Dell Exclusive Stores from 18th August.

The Dell XPS 17 laptop is virtually borderless, features four-sided InfinityEdge display, thus, making it smaller than 48 per cent of the 15-inch laptops available today, according to the company. Under the hood, there is a unique thermal design equipped with GORE Thermal Insulation for increased fan airflow to fuel demanding projects.

10:53 (IST)

18 Aug 2020

MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset announced

MediaTek today announced its newest 5G SoC, the Dimensity 800U, as the latest addition in MediaTek’s Dimensity series family.  The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. With Dimensity 800U MediaTek continues to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology and deliver premium experiences on mid-tier 5G smartphones.

The integrated 5G modem in MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U not only supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, but also supports cutting-edge technologies such as 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), bringing users faster and more stable 5G connections. With MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, the  modem’s operating mode is managed based on network environment and data transmission quality, extending the battery life of mobile devices.

Read More: MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset announced for mid range smartphones

10:31 (IST)

18 Aug 2020

Nokia 5.3 expected to launch in India on August 25

Shortly after Nokia 5.3 was listed on the company’s India website, HMD Global has sent out press invites for a media briefing on August 25. It is now expected that HMD Global will announce the Nokia 5.3 smartphone on the said date.

While the invite does not clearly reveal that Nokia 5.3 will be launched, it is believed the Nokia 5.3 with a few other devices as well will be announced on that day.

The invite says it will be a virtual briefing session ahead of their product announcements. The virtual briefing via Microsoft Teams will begin at 10 AM on 25 August, 2020. The product announcements mentioned in the invite suggests that there could be more than one Nokia phone.

Read More: HMD Global sends out invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 expected

10:21 (IST)

18 Aug 2020

Realme C15, Realme C12 launching in India Today

Realme will be launching Realme C15 and Realme C12  in India today, August 18, at 12:30 pm via an online event. The event will be livestreamed on the Realme India website, as well as on its official YouTube channel.

 

Realme C15 and C12 have been launched in Indonesia The Realme C12 is priced at 18,99,000 Indonesian Rupiah (US$ 128 / Rs. 9588 approx.)  for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It comes in Marine Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Realme C15 was launched in three variants - 3GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,300), 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs 11,300), and the 4GB RAM with 128GB model is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs 12,900).

