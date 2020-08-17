Today 17 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Buds Classic

Technology News Today, 17 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Buds Classic
Today Technology News live updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Buds Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live India price, availability announced
Samsung has today announced the launch of its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm. Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.
Galaxy Watch 3 41mm is priced at Rs 29990 and Rs 34490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at Rs 32990 and Rs 38990.
Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours at a price of Rs 14990.
The Galaxy Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.
Ambrane launches Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO powerbanks
Ambrane has today announced its ‘Made in India’ Powerlit series of power banks — Powerlit XL (20000mAh) and Powerlit PRO (10000 mAh). Powerlit XL powerbank coms in Metallic black and Green colours and priced at Rs 1499 while the Powerlit PRO comes in a Metallic red and black colours and priced at Rs 999 respectively. The products with 180 days Warranty are exclusively made available with Flipkart.
Both the power banks come with fast charging and power delivery technology, all encased in a super slim & compact design. They use high density Lithium Polymer batteries which are safer and more efficient as compared to Li-ion batteries. The power banks support blazing charging speed with PD Technology which automatically detects connected devices and delivers the precise amount of power as per the device needs, for optimal and quick charging.
Read More: Ambrane Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO Made In India Power Banks launched
Micromax to make its comeback soon in India
We exclusively reported last month that Micromax is planning to launch two to three smartphones in India. Now the Micromax has announced that it will soon make its comeback in India.
Micromax on its Twitter handle has hinted at its comeback. The company posted a new teaser video on the 73rd Independence Day on August 15. The teaser reads, “Are you ready to join the revolution with us?”.
Micromax is using hashtags #AtmaNirbharBharat #JoinTheRevolution and #IndependenceDay in its tweets to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read More: Micromax announces comeback soon in India, teases new phone launch
Samsung Galaxy M01 to be available at discounted price
Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India in June this year at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant. Now the phone will be available for sale in India tomorrow on Amazon at a discounted price.
Samsung Galaxy M01 price has now been reduced at Rs 8,399 and the phone will go on sale tomorrow on Amazon at the new discounted price. Samsung Galaxy M01 comes in Black, Blue and Red colour options.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy M01 to be available at discounted price on Amazon India tomorrow
Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans available across India
Airtel introduced Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans with unlimited calling in May this year in select circles. Now the telecom operator has expanded its Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans across India.
Alongside Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans, Airtel also introduced Rs 99 prepaid plan but this plan is still limited to a few circles.
Read More: Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans now available pan India
Nokia 5.3 gets listed on official India website
We recently exclusively reported HMD Global will announce the Nokia 5.3 smartphone this month in India. Now the phone launch is just round the corner in the country as the device has now been found listed on the company's official website.
To recall, the Nokia 5.3 was unveiled globally in March this year. The key features of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery.
Read More: Nokia 5.3 gets listed on the official website, imminent launch in India
Redmi 9 Prime Sale today
Xiaomi's latest budget offering, the Redmi 9 Prime is all set to go on sale today at 12 PM on Mi.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. The phone was launched earlier this month at an affordable price tag of Rs 9,999 and is a rebranded version of the global variant of the Redmi 9.
Read More: Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today: Price and Specifications
Moto E7 Plus specs leaked
Motorola is currently working on a new Moto E-series smartphone which is dubbed as Moto E7 Plus. The upcoming smartphone key specifications have now been leaked online.
Tipster Evan Blass has shared an alleged poster of the Moto E7 Plus. As per the poster, Moto E7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC that will be coupled by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to come in more variants though.
Read More: Moto E7 Plus spotted with 48MP Dual Camera Setup and Snapdragon 450 SoC
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India
OnePlus is rolling a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users in India. The update brings August 2020 security patch with a couple of bug fixes.
The OxygenOS build number for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is 10.5.11.IN21DA and 10.5.13.IN11DA respectively. The same update is also rolled out to Europe and North America. However, the build number for both the smartphones is different depending upon the region.
Read more: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro new OxygenOS update brings August security patch and bug fixes
iPhone 12 Camera Upgrade
Apple's iPhone 12 is supposed to come with a host of upgrades, Apple's going to include a better implementation of Google's Marquee feature found in the Pixel 4 which will not only improve the photography but also improve Face ID performance and enable air gestures.
Read More: iPhone 12 Camera Upgrade to Bring a Better Implementation of Pixel 4's Marquee Feature
Realme Buds Classic will launch tomorrow in India
Realme will be launching its latest truly wireless earbuds - Realme Buds Classic in India tomorrow i.e August 18. The product will be launched alongside Realme C12 and C15 smartphones that will also be launched tomorrow.
Realme Buds Classic will be available on Amazon India unlike Realme C12 and C15 which will go on sale on Flipkart after their launch tomorrow.
Read more: Realme Buds Classic to be launched in India tomorrow
