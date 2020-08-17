Today 17 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Buds Classic

Ambrane launches Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO powerbanks

Ambrane has today announced its ‘Made in India’ Powerlit series of power banks — Powerlit XL (20000mAh) and Powerlit PRO (10000 mAh). Powerlit XL powerbank coms in Metallic black and Green colours and priced at Rs 1499 while the Powerlit PRO comes in a Metallic red and black colours and priced at Rs 999 respectively. The products with 180 days Warranty are exclusively made available with Flipkart.





Both the power banks come with fast charging and power delivery technology, all encased in a super slim & compact design. They use high density Lithium Polymer batteries which are safer and more efficient as compared to Li-ion batteries. The power banks support blazing charging speed with PD Technology which automatically detects connected devices and delivers the precise amount of power as per the device needs, for optimal and quick charging.

Read More: Ambrane Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO Made In India Power Banks launched