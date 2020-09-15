Today 15 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung, Pixel, Mobiles, Gadgets and more

PocoM2 first sale today

Poco M2 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart.

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

