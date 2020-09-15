Today 15 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung, Pixel, Mobiles, Gadgets and more

Technology News Today, 15 September LIVE Updates: Samsung, Pixel, Mobiles, Gadgets and more
Today Technology News live updates: Samsung, Pixel, Mobiles, Gadgets and more
LIVE BLOG
Realme Narzo 20 series Flipkart availability confirmed
Realme will be launching Realme Narzo 20 series in India on September 22. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the upcoming series has got a dedicated Flipkart page. A leak has also revealed the names of the processors that could be powering the series.
The series will be launched on the said date and the event will kickstart at 12:30 PM onwards. The launch event will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel and social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.
Read more: Realme Narzo 20 series gets dedicated Flipkart page ahead of launch on September 21, processor details also tipped
Price cuts on Oppo TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones
OPPO has announced a permanent price cut of Rs 500 on its popular range of IoT devices – TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones. The OPPO Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones are now available for sale at an attractive price of Rs 1999.
OPPO Enco M31 headphones are available for sale at Rs 1999 while the OPPO Enco W31 headphones are now available for sale at Rs 3499. All the devices will be available for purchase at these prices across leading E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
Read more: Oppo announces price cut on TWS Enco W11, TWS Enco W31 and Enco M31 Earphones
Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price slashed
Vivo has today announced a new price for the Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 starting September 15, 2020. The S1 Pro will be available at a new price tag of Rs 18,990 and the Y50 will be available at Rs 16,990 for the 8+128GB storage variant.
The Vivo S1 Pro is available in three colour options - Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue and Mystic Black whereas Vivo Y50 is available in two colour options - Iris Blue and Pearl White. This price change shall be applicable across all offline partner retail stores pan India, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce platforms.
Read more: Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro receive price cut in India
Redmi 9i launched in India
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has today launched Redmi 9i in India. Redmi 9i come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively.
The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. It will be available on Flipkart and mi.com and offline stores starting from September 18th 12PM.
Read more: Redmi 9i launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch HD+display, price starts Rs 8299
Facebook introduces 'Watch Together' in Messenger app
The new Watch Together feature will let you watch videos om facebook with your friends and family through the Messenger app. The new feature has started to rollout on Android and iOS and should be available globally starting this week.
Xiaomi announces Champagne Gold colour variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro series
Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in a new Gold Champagne Gold colour variant in India. The Redmi Note 9 series was launched in India in the month of March.
The new Gold colour variant of the smartphones was announced by the Redmi India Twitter handle. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Champagne Gold variant will go on sale for the first time today at 12PM via Amazon and Mi.com. On the other hand, Xiaomi has not announced the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Champagne Gold variant yet.
Read more: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Champagne Gold colour variant launched in India
New Nokia phones launching on September 22
HMD Global has announced on its Twitter handle that it has scheduled an event on September 22. The company has sent out media invites for the launch of new Nokia smartphones at the event.
According to a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, there will be an event on September 22 at an online event. The tweet, however, does not reveal the name of the smartphones to be unveiled at the event. It only mentions the date for the event. It is expected that the company will be unveiling the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones at the event.
Read more: HMD Global schedules an event on September 22, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 expected
PocoM2 first sale today
Poco M2 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart.
The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
Read more: Poco M2 to go on sale for the first time today via Flipkart
Pixel 5 launch date announced
The new Pixel 5 along Pixel 4A 5G now have a confirmed launch date which is September 30. The event will be live streamed at 11AM PT (11:30p.m. IST). Google will introduce its new Pixel series along with the new smart speaker and the Chromecast.
Read More: Google Pixel 5 to launch on September 30 along with other new products
You might like this