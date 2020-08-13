Today 13 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus TV, Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Technology News Today, 13 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus TV, Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Today Technology News live updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus TV, Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Jio Phone 2 feature phone available on EMI starting from Rs 141 per month
Reliance Jio has launched a Janamashtami offer under which it is offering its Jio Phone 2 feature phone at monthly instalments of Rs 141 per month.
The actual price of Jio Phone 2 is Rs 2999, although under the EMI offer it can be purchased at an instalment of Rs 141 per month. Only credit card users can avail the offer and customers can buy this phone from the company’s official website Jio.com.
Vivo S1 Prime launched
Vivo has launched a new S-series smartphone - Vivo S1 Prime in Myanmar. The phone is priced at MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Jade Black and Nebula Blue colour options.
Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Read More: Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC
Samsung launches Experience Samsung at Home Service
Samsung has today announced a new service ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ to enable consumers to explore and buy Galaxy devices – smartphones, tablets and wearables from the safety of their homes. Samsung is rolling out the ‘Experience Samsung at Home’ service across 900 Exclusive Retail outlets and will expand the program further in the coming months.
The new service will not only help consumers book a home demo for their favourite Galaxy devices online, but will also enable them to purchase the device online and get it home delivered from a nearby Samsung Exclusive outlet.
Read More: Samsung launches 'Experience Samsung at Home' Service for Galaxy Consumers in India
Detel launches two-wheeler electric vehicle at Rs 19,999
Detel has announced the launch of a two-wheeler EV- Detel Easy. The company has launched its product at Rs, 19,999 + GST which makes it a World’s Most Economical e-Two-Wheeler. Detel has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for EMI Finance schemes for the customers.
Customers can purchase the product from www.detel-india.com and for trade partners, resellers and bulk orders, the product is available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform www.b2badda.com. Detel Easy will be available in colours - Jet Black, Pearl White & Metallic Red.
Read More: Detel launches Detel Easy two-wheeler electric vehicle at Rs 19,999
Mi India pledges 2,500 smartphones to children
On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Xiaomi has today announced to pledge 2500 brand new smartphones worth INR 2 Crores to children from communities that are worst affected by the pandemic.
Xiaomi’s new efforts will be carried out by the company’s retail and distribution partners in India. The company’s 2500 plus strong exclusive retail network will come together to donate these 2500+ smartphones under this initiative.
Read More: Xiaomi pledges 2,500 smartphones to children worst affected by pandemic
Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM variant launched in India
Itel Vision 1 3GB variant has been launched in India. The new variant is priced in India at Rs 6,999 and it will be available on Flipkart from August 18.
The phone will be available for purchase on August 18 via Flipkart. It comes in Gradation Blue and Gradation Green colour options.
Itel Vision 1 is equipped with a 6.08-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. It is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor along with IMG8322 GPU. It comes with face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor.
Read More: Itel Vision 1 with 3GB RAM launched in India at Rs 6,999
Realme C12 and C15 to launch in India on August 18
Realme has announced that it will be launching Realme C12 and C15 smartphones in India on August 18. Both the devices are teased to come with a 6,000mAh battery.
Realme C12 and Realme C15 will launch in India through a virtual event that will take place at 12:30 PM. Like other Realme smartphones, Realme C12 and C15 will also be available on Flipkart.
The Realme C12 will be an enhanced version of the C11 that was launched in India last month while the Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia before.
Read More: Realme C12 and C15 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on August 18
Paytm Money launches Stock Broking
Paytm today announced the launch of Stock Trading on its online investment & wealth management platform Paytm Money in beta mode. This new addition will benefit experienced as well as first-time investors to invest and trade in stocks in a completely digital and secure environment.
With the launch of stock trading, Paytm Money aims to drive higher penetration in equities investing with an easy to use product, low pricing (cash delivery trades are free with intraday trades as low as Rs 10) and digital KYC with paperless account opening.
The company is offering early access to a select set of users to receive feedback and the app will eventually be opened to everyone in a few weeks. This service is only accessible for its Android & Web users, and will be followed by an iOS release in a few weeks.
Read More: Paytm Money launches Stock Broking for investors
OnePlus TVs now available on the official website
OnePlus TV series now available from OnePlus India website
OnePlus TV series will now be available on the company's own online store at oneplus.in. Till now, the OnePlus TV range was exclusive to Amazon India since launch.
The company has announced that the U series, Y series and the premium Q1 series will be available from OnePlus India website.
The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999, 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced Rs 49,999. the OnePlus TV Q1 series was launched in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 69,999. The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 99,900.
Read More: OnePlus TV series now available from OnePlus India website
Oppo Reno 3 Pro price dropped
Oppo Reno 3 Pro has once again received a price cut in India up to Rs 3,000. The revised price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Amazon India.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 27,990, against its previous selling price of Rs 29,990. Similarly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 29,990, against its previous selling price of Rs 32,990.
Read More: Oppo Reno 3 Pro receives price cut again, now starts at Rs 27,990
Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to go on sale starting August 21
Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant will go on sale in India on August 21. The smartphone was launched in the country last month in two variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.
The 8GB + 128GB storage variant went on sale on August 6. The company has now announced that the 12GB + 256GB storage model will also go on sale starting August 21 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart.
Read More: Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on August 21 on Flipkart
