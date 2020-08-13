Today 13 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus TV, Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Vivo S1 Prime launched

Vivo has launched a new S-series smartphone - Vivo S1 Prime in Myanmar. The phone is priced at MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Jade Black and Nebula Blue colour options.



Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





