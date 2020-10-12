Today 12 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo A15, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

Technology News Today, 12 October LIVE Updates: Oppo A15, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
Today Technology News live updates: Oppo A15, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C
LIVE BLOG
Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition price revealed
Samsung will be launching Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition has gone official on the Amazon page and it reveals that the price in India starts from Rs 16,499.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition has two memory configurations - 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 16,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The price for the 128GB storage variant has not been revealed yet.
Snokor iRocker Gods TWS earbuds launched
SNOKOR, the newest audio brand by popular Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix, is launching a new set of Truly Wireless Earbuds, called the iRocker Gods which will be available at a price of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart starting 15th October and will come in a white colour variant.
The SNOKOR iRocker Gods features a powerful 13mm Dynamic bass boost driver and is equipped with high fidelity speakers with high quality PU & titanium magnet. It comes with a bunch of other features for best user experience.
Oppo A15 teased ahead of launch
Oppo is all set to launch a new A-series smartphone called Oppo A15 in India soon. Now ahead of its official launch in India, the phone is teased to sport a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.
While an exact launch date has not been revealed, the phone display details have been revealed through Amazon listing as well as a Twitter post by official Oppo India Twitter handle.
Read more: Oppo A15 teased with 6.52-inch display ahead of its official launch in India
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launch date announed in India
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be launching in India on October 15. It will be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones. They will be a cheaper version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India this year for Rs 4,499.
The earphones will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The wireless earbuds will come with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.
Read more: Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C to launch in India on October 15
You might like this