Today 12 October 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo A15, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launch date announed in India

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be launching in India on October 15. It will be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones. They will be a cheaper version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India this year for Rs 4,499.

The earphones will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The wireless earbuds will come with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

