Today 11 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Reliance, Mobile, Gadgets and More

Redmi 9i price leaked

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the Redmi 9i price in India along with the colour options has been leaked.



Tipster Ishan Agarwal in association with 91Mobiles has revealed the pricing of the Redmi 9i. As per the report, Redmi 9i will come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi 9i 4GB RAM + 64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999.



The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration has not been leaked. The phone is expected to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

