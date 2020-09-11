Today 11 September 2020 Technology News Highlights: Reliance, Mobile, Gadgets and More

Technology News Today, 11 September 2020 Highlights: Reliance, Mobile, Gadgets and More
Redmi 9i price leaked
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the Redmi 9i price in India along with the colour options has been leaked.
Tipster Ishan Agarwal in association with 91Mobiles has revealed the pricing of the Redmi 9i. As per the report, Redmi 9i will come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi 9i 4GB RAM + 64GB will be priced at Rs 7,999.
The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration has not been leaked. The phone is expected to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.
Tecno Spark Power 2 to launch in India
A new Tecno device is expected to launch soon in the Indian Market. Dubbed as Tecno Spark Power 2, the phone will be the successor of Tecno Spark Power which was launched in India last year. The new smartphone is likely to be available on Flipkart.
As per a statement shared by the company with us, Tecno Spark Power 2 will be launched in India next week. It is expected to be in the sub 9K category. The new model is expected to be positioned as #PowerPlayEntertainment which is said to have best battery. The phone is said to come with Quad camera setup and bigger display.
Samsung Galaxy A71 price slashed
Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone was launched earlier this year. Now the phone has received a price cut in India.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 which comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is now priced at Rs 30,999. The phone was earlier priced at Rs 32,999.
The revised price is now reflecting on Samsung.com, Flipkart and is expected to be revised in offline stores as well.
Honor 30i goes official
Honor has today announced Honor 30i in Russia. The phone is priced at RUB17,990 (approx. Rs 17,602) for its sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.
Honor 30i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a micro sd card.
Realme C17 spotted
Realme recently launched the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 smartphones in the C series in India. Now seems like the company is working on the next C series smartphone which will be called Realme C17.
The Realme C17 has been spotted on Geekbench 5 with model number RMX2101 revealing its key specs. As per the listing, Realme C17 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM onboard.
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro announced
Huawei has announced the Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is priced at €329 (Rs. 28,705 approx.) for Night Black with Fluoroelastomer Strap and €349 (Rs. 30,450 approx.) Nebula Gray with Leather Strap version.
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and Sapphire glass protection. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage.
Oppo A32 goes official
Oppo has launched Oppo A32 in China. The smartphone is priced at 1,199 Yuan (roughly Rs. 12,880) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and 1,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China. The phone comes in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black colour options.
Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.
Google Pixel Phones are not getting Android 11 update in India
Google released Android's latest iteration Android 11 yesterday and the Pixel users and fans around the world were going bonkers over the update except for the users in India. While people might think that this issue is from Google itself, the issue is due to carriers. On Google's OTA images page where the download links have been made available, the version notes clearly state that the build is available "for all carriers except IN (India)." A lot of Indian users have already started posting that they haven't received the Android OTA update.
Reliance, Amazon in Talks to consolidate offline and online retail
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after acquiring Future Bazaar seems to be in talks with Amazon to sell a 40% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) for $20 billion as per a Bloomberg report. If this deal materialises it will change teh dynamics of offline and online retailers in India.
In a statement, Reliance Industries, however, cautioned the media against publishing speculative news about potential transactions.
“We appeal to the media to carefully examine any such speculative information and safeguard themselves and their readers, many of whom are individual retail investors, from publishing/recycling unfounded and/or incorrect news," the statement said.
“We would like to reiterate that as a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours and we cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis," it added.