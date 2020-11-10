Advertisement

Timex launches its first fashion fitness band in India for Rs 4,495

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 1:32 pm

Timex fashion fitness band comes in two colour variants - Rose gold and Black in Stainless Steel Mesh Band and also in black Silicone Strap.
Timex Group India Ltd has today announced the launch of its latest fitness bands in India today. The Timex fitness band comes with an Alloy case, a stainless steel Mesh band as well as a silicon strap.

Priced at Rs 4,495, these fitness bands are now available on the company website and other authorized Timex retailers partners starting today. It comes in two colour variants - Rose gold and Black in Stainless Steel Mesh Band and also in black Silicone Strap.

The fitness band comes equipped with intelligent features like a 0.96 inch, 160*80 coloured full touch display. The smartwatch has a 5-day battery for you to take control of your day. The other features include Activity Tracking, Music Control, Heart Rate Monitor and notification alert.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Dhyani, Head- Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first ever fitness band in India. At Timex, we always strive to bring cutting edge technology to our customers at a relatively affordable price. This fitness band is the latest example where we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing Indian consumers the opportunity to own high quality band which they can wear anytime- whether it is a formal get-together, a business meeting, or any outdoor activity.”

