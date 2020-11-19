Timex launches iConnect Premium Active Smartwatch in India

Timex iConnect Premium Active features a rectangular 36mm plastic dial with rounded corners and a touchscreen display.

Timex has announced the launch of iConnect by Timex Premium Active smartwatches in India. Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is priced at Rs 6,995 for the silicone strap variant and Rs 7,295 for the stainless steel mesh strap.



The new range of iConnect by Timex Premium Active smartwatches are available on Timex India site and other authorised Timex retailers. The iConnect Premium Active comes with the option of a soft silicone strap or flexible stainless-steel mesh.



Timex iConnect Premium Active features a rectangular 36mm plastic dial with rounded corners and a touchscreen display. The device supports Bluetooth for connectivity.



This all new smartwatch has introduced features such as direct notifications for calls, texts and calendar events, heart rate sensor, sedentary reminder, activity tracking, sleep tracking and music tracking. The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant and offers up to five days of battery life.



The Timex Premium Active iConnect smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can be paired with a smartphone via the iConnect by Timex 2 mobile app.