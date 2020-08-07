Tiktok launches its first TV app on Amazon’s Fire TV: Things you should know

The app is currently a view-only channel, so no login or account information is required to access it.

Advertisement

TikTok has launched its first-ever TV app on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. The app will have video playlists and interviews with famous content creators.



The TikTok app called ‘More for TikTok’ for Fire TV will launch first in the US, Business Insider reported. The app will feature playlists and popular TikTok videos which will be curated by TikTok itself. The company will also feature interviews with TikTok’s popular creators.



The app is currently a view-only channel, so no login or account information is required to access it. The app will curate videos on its own and users won’t be able to upload videos or exchange coins on the app. It is just to view and enjoy the content provided to you. The TV app is free to use and does not have ads.



The TV app will have two new content categories: “In the Studio,” which will have interviews with stars on TikTok, and “This is TikTok,” which will spotlight creators.



The More on TikTok app is now available via all Fire TV devices in the US. Users can just say “Alexa, open More on TikTok” to activate. The app is currently banned in India, so it is least expected that the app will be making it to the country.



In related news, US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to ban two popular Chinese social media networks, TikTok and WeChat. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned parent companies. The announcement comes as Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok ahead of a 15 September deadline set by Trump. Failing to do so, the app will shut down in the country.