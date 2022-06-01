TikTok is coming back to India?

TikTok was one of the fastest-growing short videos platform in India until the Indian government decided to ban it in the region two years back, due to privacy concerns over the developer’ connections with China. However, it seems like the ByteDance owned app is looking to make a comeback in India via a new partnership.

A report from Economic Times states that Bytedance is looking into the idea of bringing back the popular TikTok app in India through a new partnership. Moreover, the company is also planning to rehire its former employees and re-enter the market. The company is in initial talks with Hiranandani Group for a partnership in India.

For those unaware, Hiranandani Group is headquartered in Mumbai and is one of the largest real estate developers in India with projects spanning across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. The company also runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions and has recently launched a consumer services arm, Tez Platforms. It expects to invest up to Rs 3,500 crore over the next two-three years in the new business.

A senior government official confirmed to ET, “There have been no formal talks with us yet. But, we have been informed of the plans. As and when they come to us for approvals, we will examine their request”. If TikTok does arrive in India once again, it could either partner with Hiranandani’s consumer technology business Tez Platforms or storage of data at the group’s Yotta Infrastructure’s data centres.

The report adds that Bytedance is also actively hiring for new roles in India. If, and only if the app is relaunched, it will have to follow the rules set by the Indian government. This includes storage of critical user data locally in India and not outside the country. Lastly, it is also not confirmed whether it will launch with the same brand or a different one.