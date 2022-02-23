This video shows how weak the OnePlus 10 Pro structure is

Time and again, smartphones around the world have been thrown onto a concrete floor, drop tested, put into water, bend tested, etc to check how strong a device is or how durable it is. The latest smartphone to go through a test of durability was the OnePlus 10 Pro and things are not looking good as the device seems too weak handle pressure.

Famous YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who makes such videos with almost every new smartphone that comes out, performed a durability test on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While many smartphones survive this test that consists of scratch testing the rear and front of the smartphone, taking a flame close to the display, testing the fingerprint sensor with multiple scratches on it, and a bend test, some smartphones fail to do so.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was the latest among the pack where the smartphone failed in the very last segment, the bend test. Bending it from the back resulted in cracking noises and a slight bent below the camera array.

Bending it from the front snaps the phone in half and from the exact same point from where it got bent earlier. Many smartphones, including some foldables, easily get through the bend test with very little to no flex while trying to bend it.

The YouTuber also states factors that contributed to the crack including the fact that the metal exterior of the smartphone is thin, and moreover, as the battery runs lengthwise across the device, it leaves all the heavy lifting to the side rails to maintain the structural integrity of the smartphone, which obviously isn’t enough, making the OnePlus 10 Pro weak. He says that while the device will last without any issues in the front pocket, putting it in the back pocket may result in something unexpected.