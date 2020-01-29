This is why Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras are mediocre!

The phone lack detailing and artefacts in the zoomed shots came out to be unimpressive.

Xiaomi current budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a mediocre camera. DXOMark, a company that rates the smartphones’ cameras, have revealed that the performance of Redmi Note 8 Pro is not impressive.

DXOMark has rated the Redmi Note 8 Pro camera with 84 points and has placed it at the bottom of the list. The smartphone has scored 87 points in the photo department and 78 points in the video department. The report highlights the smartphone offers limited dynamic range and highlight clipping. This means that the phone is not good in capturing details in complex lighting situation.

Furthermore, the phone lack detailing and artefacts in the zoomed shots came out to be unimpressive. The report further noted that there is a huge shift, rining and corner softness in the photos. The smartphone also comes with slow autofocus response time and lack details in indoor shots.

In the video department, the phone delivers orange white balance cast in indoor video recording and there is a limited dynamic range overall. The report further mentions that the phone faces autofocus tracking issue while shooting videos in the low light conditions.

“Looking at the Redmi Note 8’s scores and sample images, it’s clear the Xiaomi device’s camera cannot compete with the current best in class models and shows a range of areas for improvement in both photo and video modes,” the report noted.

To recall, Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. In India, it comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.