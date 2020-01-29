  • 14:38 Jan 29, 2020

Advertisement

This is why Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras are mediocre!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 1:11 pm

Latest News

The phone lack detailing and artefacts in the zoomed shots came out to be unimpressive.
Advertisement

Xiaomi current budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a mediocre camera. DXOMark, a company that rates the smartphones’ cameras, have revealed that the performance of Redmi Note 8 Pro is not impressive. 

 

DXOMark has rated the Redmi Note 8 Pro camera with 84 points and has placed it at the bottom of the list. The smartphone has scored 87 points in the photo department and 78 points in the video department. The report highlights the smartphone offers limited dynamic range and highlight clipping. This means that the phone is not good in capturing details in complex lighting situation. 

 

redmi note 8 pro

Advertisement

 

Furthermore, the phone lack detailing and artefacts in the zoomed shots came out to be unimpressive. The report further noted that there is a huge shift, rining and corner softness in the photos. The smartphone also comes with slow autofocus response time and lack details in indoor shots. 

 

In the video department, the phone delivers orange white balance cast in indoor video recording and there is a limited dynamic range overall. The report further mentions that the phone faces autofocus tracking issue while shooting videos in the low light conditions. 

 

“Looking at the Redmi Note 8’s scores and sample images, it’s clear the Xiaomi device’s camera cannot compete with the current best in class models and shows a range of areas for improvement in both photo and video modes,” the report noted. 

 

To recall, Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India last year. In India, it comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 14,999, 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 and the premium variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India. 

 

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

Redmi Note 8 Pro receives new software update with November Android Security Patch

Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange colour variant

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new update

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro get certified, confirmed to feature 65W Super VOOC and more

Oppo Reno 3 5G Power Edition to reportedly launch next month

OnePlus Concept World Tour announced, coming to three cities in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies