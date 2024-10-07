This is the S25 Ultra, But Not From Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S-series is renowned worldwide, and names like S24 Ultra or S25 Ultra are instantly associated with the brand. However, it seems a Chinese company is looking to challenge that. Itel is rumored to soon launch its own S25 series, likely featuring two models: the S25 and the S25 Ultra.

Passionategeekz has leaked the upcoming Itel S25 series, consisting of the Itel S25 and the Itel S25 Ultra. The source from which it acquired the smartphone renders hasn’t specified whether they are for the vanilla model or the Ultra model. According to the renders shared, the Itel S25 (or the S25 Ultra) will have a dual-rear camera setup housed inside a pill-shaped module. The rear of the device seems to be made of plastic but will have a matte finish.

As for the specs of the Itel S25 series, the devices will feature a 6.6″ HD+ display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz on the Ultra model. The Itel S25 will launch with new UNISOC T620 LTE Chip that is based on Arm Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.2GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. The chip uses the Arm Mali-G57 850MHz GPU. The chip under the hood of the S25 Ultra remains undisclosed as of now. The devices may get up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Read More: Itel A50, A50C Launched in India With a Unisoc Chip

The S25 will feature 50MP primary rear camera sensor while the Itel S25 Ultra will feature a 108MP AI rear camera setup. At the front there will be a 32MP selfie shooter on both the phones. The devices could be powered by a 5000 mAh battery and according to certifications it will carry 18W fast charge support on the base model. Charging speeds of S25 Ultra haven’t been revealed yet. The devices will ship with Android 14-based software out of the box.

Going by the specs, we can speculate that the devices will fall in the budget price category and if they launch in India, they could likely be priced below Rs 15,000. Launch timeline for the devices is yet to be specified by the brand.