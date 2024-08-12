Itel A50, A50C Launched in India With a Unisoc Chip

Itel has announced the launch of two new smartphones dubbed Itel A50 and the Itel A50C in India. The new A-series smartphones from Itel come packed with a side-facing fingerprint sensor, run on Android 14 Go Edition operating system, and more. Here’s what all they offer.

Itel A50 Series: Price, Availability

The itel A50 is available in two memory variants in India, including 3GB + 64GB priced at Rs 6,099, and 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 6,499. It comes in Mist Black, Lime Green, Shimmer Gold, and Cyan Blue shades. itel is also offering a 100 Day Free Screen Replacement for the A50.

The itel A50C is available in Sapphire Black, Misty Aqua and Dawn Blue colour variants. The devices will be available for purchase from Amazon India. It comes in a single 2GB + 32GB model priced at Rs 5,599.

Itel A50 Series: Specifications

Itel A50

The Itel A50 series sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a 267 ppi. The handsets are powered by the Unisoc T603 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the Itel A50 and 2GB RAM and 32GB storage on the Itel A50C.

Read More: Itel Color Pro 5G Launched in India With a Colour-Changing Back Panel

The A50 series comes with dual camera Sensors on the back, including an 8MP sensor plus an AI sensor. The sensor on the front is a 5MP lens. The Itel A50 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery while the A50C packs a 4000mAh battery. They charge at 10W speeds.

Connectivity options on the two include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. Both the devices have a single speaker at the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.