These Samsung Galaxy devices are eligible for three major Android updates

Samsung will now support select Galaxy devices for 3 generations of Android OS upgrades.

Samsung has released a complete list of supported Galaxy smartphones and tablets that are eligible for three major Android updates. Earlier this month, Samsung had announced in its Galaxy Unpacked event that Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices would receive three generation of Android OS updates. Now, the company has published the complete list of phones that will get 3 OS updates.



The devices promised to get 3 years of OS upgrades include:



Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20, S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices



Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices



Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices



Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices



Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices



For example, the Galaxy S20 lineup, announced in February 2020 powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience. The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.



Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users. Furthermore, Samsung provides Samsung Knox, defense-grade end-to-end security platform, Android regular security updates7 and proprietary app features updates to most of Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.



Commenting on the announcement, Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said: As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands. By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrade, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.