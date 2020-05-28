Advertisement

These Oppo smartphones to get ColorOS 7 update in next two months

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 4:23 pm

The ColorOS 7 update is rolled out to Reno, Find, K, and A series in a batch by batch schedule.
Oppo has announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system (based on Android 10) today for India. Since April, Oppo users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now 20 Oppo smartphones will get ColorOS 7 update.

The update is rolled out to Reno, Find, K, and A series in a batch by batch schedule. The Android 10 update rollout will be conducted in two phases, and the first phase will begin in June and phones like Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F7, Oppo A5 2020, and Oppo A9 2020 will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update.

The second phase will begin in July and phones like Oppo F15 and Oppo R15 Pro will receive the update.

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X SuperVooc Edition, Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo K3 and Oppo A9.

Commenting on the rollout, Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer of OPPO ColorOS, said, "The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version."

Oppo released the ColorOS 7 in November last year. It is based on Android 10 bringing UI improvements, new features, and a lot of fixes over ColorOS 6. The Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite design, localized solutions, enhanced privacy protection, and a plethora of new features.  Focusing on the Indian customized elements, ColorOS 7 is also the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance and even a beautiful Hawa Mahal wallpaper, especially for the Indian users.


