Telegram update enables up to 1000 viewers in a video call, brings new features

Telegram has issued a new update that brings a bunch of new improvements to the chat app. One of them is the ability to add up to a 1000 viewers a group video call. Video messages can record in higher quality and can be expanded. Regular videos may be watched at 0.5 or 2x speed.

New features in Telegram Update

With group video calls 2.0, telegram allows up to 30 users broadcast video from both their camera and screen – and now 1000 people can watch anything. The company is working to increase the limit even further.

Along with this, Telegram has brought Video Messages 2.0. These messages are a quick way to check in or share your surroundings without adding another video to your gallery. They now have higher resolution and you can tap on a video message to expand it further. Tapping on an expanded video message will pause it and gives you the opportunity to fast forward or rewind the message.

Telegram’s media player now has support for payback speed. The media player now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. On Android, it can even go up to 0.2x. Telegram added the ability to put timestamps under the captions of videos, reply to videos or in YouTube links back in 2019. Now, you can press and hold on a timestamp in a message to copy the link and share it in another chat.

Telegram has also added the ability to share your phone screen while on a 1-on-1 video call with someone. When switching on video during any call, you can swipe to choose a camera or share your screen instead. Then use the video preview to check everything before sending. Next, messages in any chat can now be set to erase themselves after 1 month as well.

In the media editor, the width of the brush now decreases as you zoom in, giving you the precision to edit photos. The Telegram Desktop app now has its own photo editor to crop, rotate or flip images – and add drawings or stickers.

Telegram update has also added new passcode and message sending animations on Android. It has added a new prompt in Settings to help you practice entering your Two-Step Verification password. For two-step verification, if you forgot your password, there is a new password reset option. This option works even if you don’t have a recovery email — as long as you’re still logged into your account. The process will take 7 days and can be cancelled from any of your devices.

New features for iOS

There’s a new in-app camera in iOS. It now utilizes all zoom levels on your device – including 0.5x and 2x if available. You can also press and hold to open a zoom wheel that lets you zoom in and out with granular control. On iOS, you can choose multiple recipients for forwarded messages by tapping ‘Select’ in the forwarding menu.

Scrolling with two fingers in the chat list will now quickly select several chats for bulk actions like archive, delete or mark all as read. Profile pictures now follow the messages as you scroll in group chats so you always know who sent each one. And finally, there is now support for bunch of more animated emojis.