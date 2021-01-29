Telegram now allows importing WhatsApp chats to its own app on Android & iOS

Telegram has released a new update with which people can import their WhatsApp chats to Telegram on both iOS and Android.

Telegram released a new version yesterday and announced that everyone can now import their chat history – including videos and documents – to Telegram from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk. This works both for individual chats and groups.

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, you will have to open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu. On Android, one will have to open a WhatsApp chat, tap the three dot menu, then tap More, click on Export Chat, and then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Telegram also informs that Messages will be imported into the current day but will also include their original timestamps. All members of the chat on Telegram will see the messages. Telegram says that the messages and media you move don’t need to occupy extra space. If you want to include media while importing chat, you will have to choose the option while choosing export chat from WhatsApp.

With this new update, Telegram gives you even more control over your digital footprint. Secret chats, groups you create and call history can now also be deleted for all sides at any time, similar to how the messages can be deleted for both sides. The app confirms that Telegram servers don’t store information about deleted chats and call logs.

Telegram has improved the voice chats feature even further. Now, While in a voice chat you can adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels.

Some additional new features include Improved Audio Player, greeting stickers, new Android animations, and improved accessibility.