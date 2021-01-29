Advertisement

Telegram now allows importing WhatsApp chats to its own app on Android & iOS

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 4:47 pm

Latest News

Telegram has released a new update with which people can import their WhatsApp chats to Telegram on both iOS and Android.
Advertisement

Telegram released a new version yesterday and announced that everyone can now import their chat history – including videos and documents – to Telegram from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk. This works both for individual chats and groups. 

 

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, you will have to open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu. On Android, one will have to open a WhatsApp chat, tap  the three dot menu, then tap More, click on Export Chat, and then choose Telegram in the Share menu. 

 

Telegram New feature

Advertisement

 

Telegram also informs that Messages will be imported into the current day but will also include their original timestamps. All members of the chat on Telegram will see the messages. Telegram says that the messages and media you move don’t need to occupy extra space. If you want to include media while importing chat, you will have to choose the option while choosing export chat from WhatsApp. 

 

With this new update, Telegram gives you even more control over your digital footprint. Secret chats, groups you create and call history can now also be deleted for all sides at any time, similar to how the messages can be deleted for both sides. The app confirms that Telegram servers don’t store information about deleted chats and call logs.

 

Telegram has improved the voice chats feature even further. Now, While in a voice chat you can adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels. 

 

Some additional new features include Improved Audio Player, greeting stickers, new Android animations, and improved accessibility. 

Realme X7 price leaked ahead of launch on February 4

Portronics Auto 12 In-Car Bluetooth Receiver launched in India

Oppo A94 gets certified, to feature 30W wired charging

Vivo S7t pops up in a Google Play Console listing

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, Specs, Offers and more

Motorola One Macro Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pine Labs introduces AllTap app for small merchants

WhatsApp adds Face/Fingerprint unlock functionality while logging in to WhatsApp Web

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies