Advertisement

Telecom Department reportedly told BSNL, MTNL to reject Chinese equipment

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 5:02 pm

Latest News

The move is said to harden the stance against China as tension sores at the India-China border.
Advertisement

The Telecom Department has reportedly told state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to reject Chinese equipment for their 4G upgrade. The move is said to harden the stance against China as tension sores at the India-China border. 

 

As per a PTI report, the Department of Telecommunications is also looking to nudge private telcos to lower their dependence on the Chinese equipment. The report further highlights that the government has decided to tell BSNL and MTNL to not use Chinese telecom gear in the 4G upgradation. The report says that an official order is yet to be issued in this regard. With this, Huawei and ZTE will be barred from the commercial deployments of 4G networks for the two state-owned operators. 

 

"There will probably be some communication ... may be not a cease and desist, but a plea to avoid using Chinese equipment in core networks," a telecom industry source, who has worked closely with Chinese telecom equipment makers told Reuters.

 

Advertisement

The whole decision came into existence with the recent India-China border issue. Twenty Indian Army personnel were martyred in violent hand-to-hand with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday. This is said to be the biggest confrontation between the two sides. The standoff has striped anti-China sentiments in India with trader bodies boycotting Chinese products.

 

China comes to Huawei rescue after US government new ruling

India's C-Dot working on Zoom rival for government, court

Indian government opens source code for Aarogya Setu contact tracing app

Indian government bans file transfer tool We Transfer

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: BSNL MTNL Chinese equipment China India border issue Indo-China border issue Huawei ZTE operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms

Vodafone Idea 251 prepaid plan now available in all circles

Airtel Payments Bank launches salary account for MSMEs

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies