Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 12:32 pm

Tecno Spark Power 2 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.
Tecno Mobile has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under Spark series in India - Tecno Spark Power 2. The new phone is priced at Rs 9999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart starting June 23. Tecno Spark Power 2 comes in Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey colour options. The phone is a successor of Tecno Spark Power launched in India last year.

The USP of the Spark Power 2 is its massive battery and its big display. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge. Further, the phone will feature fast charging support which is claimed to offer 3 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charging.

Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.

For the camera, Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera with a 16-megapixel  primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. It measures  174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm and the weight is 220 grams.

