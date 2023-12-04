Tecno Spark Go 2024 launched in India: Top Alternatives

Tecno has debuted a new budget smartphone in India called the Spark Go 2024. The new entry-level smartphone offers a bunch of segment-first features, such as stereo speakers that support DTS audio. Here are all the details about the smartphone and its top alternatives.

Tecno Spark Go 2024: Price, Specs

The Spark Go 2024 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the base 3GB + 64GB variant. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,699. There are two more variants, 8GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB, whose prices will be revealed later. The device will be available on Amazon and other retail outlets beginning December 7, 2023.

Tecno Spark Go 2024 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Unisoc T606 SoC powers it. The device has up to 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable, and up to 8GB of RAM with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 13 Go Edition based on HiOS 13.

Tecno Spark Go 2024: Top Alternatives

The Spark Go 2024 is available at an attractive price in India, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have alternatives. You can consider a couple of other smartphones in this price range, such as the Lava Yuva 2. It has specs similar to the Spark Go 2024, including the display, processor, RAM, storage, battery, and charging speed, except that it lacks stereo speakers and runs on Android 12. However, it has a cheaper price tag of Rs 6,999.

Then there’s the Itel P40, priced at Rs 7,699. While it has a lower refresh rate display and an inferior Chipset over the Spark Go 2024, it does offer a higher amount of RAM and a much bigger 6000mAh battery at a slightly higher price. It also runs on Android 12, so that’s another caveat. However, if battery is a major concern for you, then Itel P40 should be a better choice, along with the higher RAM for better performance.