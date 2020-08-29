Tecno Spark Go 2020 to launch in India on September 1, will be exclusive to Flipkart

A Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be exclusive to Flipkart in India.

Tecno Mobile is all set to launch its new smartphone under its Spark series in India next week. Dubbed as Tecno Spark Go 2020, the phone will be launched in India on September 1 at 12 P.M.



The launch date of Tecno Spark Go 2020 has been revealed by the company on its Twitter handle. The company is teasing its upcoming smartphone launch with "#BestBattery" on Twitter. The tweet suggests that the phone will be arriving with a huge battery.



A Flipkart listing has also confirmed that the phone will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. The listing also reveals that Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be backed up by a massive battery. However, the listing additionally reveals that the phone will be featuring a big display as well.



The teaser image in the Flipkart listing reveals that Tecno Spark Go 2020 will come with a waterdrop notch display for the selfie camera. At the back, there will be a dual rear camera setup. The volume rocker and the power button seem to be on the right side of the phone. None of the specifications of the Tecno Spark Go 2020 have been revealed by the company at the moment.



Tecno Spark Go 2020 was earlier spotted on Google Play Console listing as per which the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is listed with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 320ppi. The listing further revealed that the phone will come with 2GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be powered by a MediaTek MT6761D chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores and PowerVR GE8300 GPU.





Tecno recently launched 3GB variant of Spark 6 Air smartphone. The new variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available on Amazon and across offline retail outlets. Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.