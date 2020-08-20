Advertisement

Tecno launches 3GB variant of Spark 6 Air smartphone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 20, 2020 4:46 pm

Latest News

The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB) will be available in two colour variants: Comet Black and Ocean Blue.
Advertisement

Tecno has today launched a new variant of its recently launched Tecno Spark 6 Air with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available on Amazon starting 21st August and across offline retail outlets.

The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB) will be available in two colour variants: Comet Black and Ocean Blue. All Tecno smartphones come with a one-time free screen replacement offer.


Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.

 

Advertisement

The phone is also equipped with a unique audio sharing feature that allows consumers to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to the phone.


Tecno Spark 6 Air is equipped with a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor enables one to perform functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms.

Tecno is also today celebrating the 5-million happy customers base since its foray into the Indian smartphone market 3 years back. TECNO’s SPARK series 2020 portfolio focused on 3 pillars: Best Battery, Big Display, and Superlative Camera. Consequently, products like SPARK Go Plus, SPARK 5, SPARK 5 Pro, SPARK Power 2 and the recent SPARK 6 Air enabled the company to consolidate its position in the sub-10k band. The new launches from the SPARK series is expected to further entrench TECNO in budget smartphone market.

Commenting on the milestone, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India said, “The landmark 5-million customer milestone is a feather in TECNO’s cap and is testament to unwavering commitment to provide our customers with a product that gives them access to premium features at affordable price points.  And with the new variant of TECNO SPARK 6 Air, we want to commemorate the faith that TECNO consumers have shown in us and share the joy.”

Tecno Spark 6 Air to launch in India on July 30

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava Pulse feature phone launched with Heart rate and Blood Pressure sensor for Rs 1599

Redmi 9 to launch in India on August 27 via Amazon

Asus ZenFone 7 specs and price leaked, tipped to come with 6.4-inch 60Hz LCD display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies