Tecno launches 3GB variant of Spark 6 Air smartphone

Tecno has today launched a new variant of its recently launched Tecno Spark 6 Air with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The new variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available on Amazon starting 21st August and across offline retail outlets.



The new SPARK 6 Air (3GB) will be available in two colour variants: Comet Black and Ocean Blue. All Tecno smartphones come with a one-time free screen replacement offer.



Tecno Spark 6 Air comes with 7” HD+ dot notch display with more than 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is backed up by massive 6000 mAh battery claiming to offer a standby time of 743 hours (31 days), 31 hours calling, 21 hours internet and wifi, 159 hours music playback, 14 hours game playing and 19 hours video playback. It runs Android 10 OS with HiOS 6.2.

The phone is also equipped with a unique audio sharing feature that allows consumers to connect two Bluetooth earphones or three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously to the phone.



Tecno Spark 6 Air is equipped with a triple camera set-up with a 13 MP Primary Sensor Supported with an aperture of F1.8, AI Lens, 2 MP Depth Sensor and Quad Flash. It has an 8 MP AI Selfie camera with F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.



The SPARK 6 Air is armed with a fast and secure 0.15-second Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor enables one to perform functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms.



Tecno is also today celebrating the 5-million happy customers base since its foray into the Indian smartphone market 3 years back. TECNO’s SPARK series 2020 portfolio focused on 3 pillars: Best Battery, Big Display, and Superlative Camera. Consequently, products like SPARK Go Plus, SPARK 5, SPARK 5 Pro, SPARK Power 2 and the recent SPARK 6 Air enabled the company to consolidate its position in the sub-10k band. The new launches from the SPARK series is expected to further entrench TECNO in budget smartphone market.



Commenting on the milestone, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India said, “The landmark 5-million customer milestone is a feather in TECNO’s cap and is testament to unwavering commitment to provide our customers with a product that gives them access to premium features at affordable price points. And with the new variant of TECNO SPARK 6 Air, we want to commemorate the faith that TECNO consumers have shown in us and share the joy.”



