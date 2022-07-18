Tecno Spark 9 launched in India with Helio G37 SoC

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Spark 9 and it is the first Spark 9-series phone to launch in the country. The smartphone is a new budget offering from the brand and comes with a Helio G37 processor, a 90hz high refresh rate display and a dual camera setup at the rear.

The Spark 9 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,499 in India. The first sale of the device will be held on July 23 on Amazon India. It will be available in colours, such as Infinity Black and Sky Mirror.

Tecno Spark 9 Specifications

Tecno Spark 9 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel main camera. At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device comes runs on Android 12 OS with HiOS 8.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 10W charging. Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.