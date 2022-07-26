Tecno Spark 9T India launch confirmed via Amazon listing

Tecno Spark 9T debuted back in June of this year and the smartphone has now been confirmed to launch in India soon. The confirmation comes from an Amazon listing which also confirms the key specifications of the Tecno Spark 9T including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 50-megapixel triple cameras and more.

The Amazon listing confirms that the device will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ dot-notch display, 50MP triple cameras, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, 4GB of RAM with virtual RAM support, Helio G35 SoC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. However, the listing does not confirm as to when exactly the Tecno Spark 9T launches in India.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI lens. At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device comes runs on Android 12 OS with HiOS 8.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 10W charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.