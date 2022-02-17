Tecno Spark 8C confirmed to be launching soon in India

Tecno is gearing up to launch Tecno Spark 8C in India soon. To recall, the phone was launched in Nigeria and Thailand last month.

On its official Twitter handle, Tecno India has teased the upcoming launch of Tecno Spark 8C. The tweet just confirms that Tecno Spark 8C will make its debut in India soon. Further, it has also been confirmed that it will be a Amazon special device. This means that the phone will be exclusively available on Amazon after its launch.

However the tweet does not reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone. We expect the official announcement soon.

Recently, we reported that Tecno Spark smartphone with 6GB RAM will launch in India this month under Rs 8,000. Now, PassionateGeekz has revealed that this device will be the Tecno Spark 8C.

The report further tells us that the phone will be priced below Rs 8,000 in India. It will have support for expandable virtual RAM (up to 3GB). The storage details have also been now confirmed by the company.

Tecno Spark 8C Specs

The Spark 8c features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The phone packs UniSoC T616 SoC processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device for security.