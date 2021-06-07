Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP camera, 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 1:05 pm

Latest News

Tecno Spark 7T will be Amazon exclusive in India.
Advertisement

After the launch of Spark 7 last month, Tecno has today confirmed to launch Spark 7T in India on June 11. Ahead of the launch, Amazon has created a microsite of the Spark 7T which confirms that the Tecno Spark 7T will be Amazon exclusive in India.

 

As per Amazon microsite, Tecno Spark 7T will come with a water-drop notch display. At the back, the phone will sport a dual-camera setup. The device will be available in three colour options.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7T

For the specifications, Tecno Spark 7T will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will likely be a budget MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 4GB RAM, offering 64GB of internal storage.

 

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with an AI lens and quad LED flash. On the software front, the Spark 7T will run Android 11 out of the box with HiOS v7.6 UI and it will run a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will also come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

 

Connectivity features are likely to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.

Tecno Spark 7 launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 6.52-inch Dot Notch Display

Tecno Spark 7 Pro announced with 90Hz display, Helio G80, 48MP triple cameras

Tecno Spark 7 Pro launched in India with 5000 battery, 48MP triple rear camera

Latest News from Tecno Mobile

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

Samsung announces Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21+ in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies