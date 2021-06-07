Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP camera, 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 11

Tecno Spark 7T will be Amazon exclusive in India.

After the launch of Spark 7 last month, Tecno has today confirmed to launch Spark 7T in India on June 11. Ahead of the launch, Amazon has created a microsite of the Spark 7T which confirms that the Tecno Spark 7T will be Amazon exclusive in India.

As per Amazon microsite, Tecno Spark 7T will come with a water-drop notch display. At the back, the phone will sport a dual-camera setup. The device will be available in three colour options.

For the specifications, Tecno Spark 7T will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core chipset which will likely be a budget MediaTek SoC. The smartphone is expected to come with 4GB RAM, offering 64GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 7T will feature a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with an AI lens and quad LED flash. On the software front, the Spark 7T will run Android 11 out of the box with HiOS v7.6 UI and it will run a massive 6000mAh battery. The phone will also come with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features are likely to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.