Tecno Spark 7T launched in India with Helio G35, 48MP camera, 6000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 7T is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Tecno has today announced the launch of Spark 7T smartphone in India. The Spark 7T comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 8999 but it will be available from Amazon at Rs 7999 with Rs 1000 discount coupon during the first sale on June 15

Tecno Spark 7T comes in three colours such as Nebula Orange, Magnet Black, and Jewel Blue.

Tecno Spark 7T features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits brightness and a pixel density of 269 ppi. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

Tecno Spark 7T sports a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Quad LED Flash, secondary AI camera. It has an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash.

It supports 2K Quality Recording, Slow Motion videos at 120 fps with no time limit, 10X zoom, Short Video, Video Bokeh Mode and 20 AI Scene Detection. The front camera on the SPARK 7T comprises of professional modes like Smile Shot to auto capture photos with smiles, Portrait Mode, AI HDR mode, AR Shot, Wide Selfie, Burst Shot, 7 AI Scene Detection AI Camera and Beauty Mode.

On the software front, the Spark 7T runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 out of the box. It houses a mega 6000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of upto 36 days, 41 hours calling time, 18 hours’ web browsing, 193 hours music playback, 18 hours’ game playing and 29 hours’ video playback. The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

Tecno Spark 7T is in-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.28 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms.

Connectivity features are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack.