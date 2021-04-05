Tecno Spark 7 launching in India on April 9

Tecno Spark 7 will come with a big 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno is all set to launch the Tecno Spark 7 in India on April 9. The smartphone is now listed on the e-commerce site Amazon India revealing the launch date and a few of the specifications of the upcoming device.

The Amazon listing has confirmed that Tecno Spark 7 will make its debut in India on April 9th, 2021 and it will be exclusively available for sale on Amazon India.

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Spark 7 will come with a big 6,000mAh battery. The battery is claimed to offer a battery life of 41 days on a single charge. Further, the listing also confirmed that the phone will come with a bigger display with a waterdrop notch design and dual front flash setup.

At the back, there will be a rectangular-shaped triple rear camera setup at the top-left corner. There will also be a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is shown in a bright blue colour.

There are volume rocker and power buttons placed on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Tecno Spark 7 will be the successor to the Spark 6 launched last year in September. Tecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 operating system with HiOS 7.0 on top and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.





The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three 2-megapixel shooters for macro, depth and AI scenes. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

