Advertisement

Tecno Spark 7 launching in India on April 9

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 05, 2021 11:40 am

Latest News

Tecno Spark 7 will come with a big 6,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Tecno is all set to launch the Tecno Spark 7 in India on April 9. The smartphone is now listed on the e-commerce site Amazon India revealing the launch date and a few of the specifications of the upcoming device.

 

The Amazon listing has confirmed that Tecno Spark 7 will make its debut in India on April 9th, 2021 and it will be exclusively available for sale on Amazon India.

Advertisement

 

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Spark 7 will come with a big 6,000mAh battery. The battery is claimed to offer a battery life of 41 days on a single charge. Further, the listing also confirmed that the phone will come with a bigger display with a waterdrop notch design and dual front flash setup.

Tecno Spark 7

At the back, there will be a rectangular-shaped triple rear camera setup at the top-left corner. There will also be a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is shown in a bright blue colour.

 

There are volume rocker and power buttons placed on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

 

Tecno Spark 7 will be the successor to the Spark 6 launched last year in SeptemberTecno Spark 6 comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 operating system with HiOS 7.0 on top and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. On the camera front, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and three 2-megapixel shooters for macro, depth and AI scenes. For the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

SOURCE - GSMArena



 

Tecno Spark 6 Air new variant launched with 3GB and 64GB storage for Rs 8,699

Tecno Spark 6 with quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset launched

Tecno Spark 6 Go launched in India with 6.52-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60t goes official with Dimensity 1100 SoC, 120Hz Display, triple rear cameras

Realme X7 Pro Ultra debuts with 90Hz curved display, Dimensity chipset and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies