Tecno Spark 30 Series Launched: Check Details

Tecno Spark 30 series has debuted internationally including five new models, namely the Tecno Spark 30, Spark 30C, Spark 30 5G, Spark 30C 5G, and the Spark 30 Pro. Tecno also collaborated with TRANSFORMERS for Special edition Tecno Spark 30 series devices that infuse technology with a Cybertronian-inspired design texture. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

Tecno Spark 30 4G

The Tecno Spark 30 has a 6.78-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display on the front with 800 nits peak brightness and support for wet touch. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G91 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 14 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. There’s a 13MP sensor on the front with dual-temperature flash. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and further packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device is IP64 rated and gets Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, NFC, and an IR blaster. It comes in Orbit White and Orbit Black shades.

As for the Tecno Spark 30 Pro, the handset sports a 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit panel which supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and comes with TÜV Low Blue Light Eye certification.

Under the hood, the Spark 30 Pro is powred by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. As for the optics, the phone features a 108MP primary sensor with support for 3x lossless zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. Additionally, it runs on Android 14 with HiOS, packing Tecno AI which comprises of features such as AIGC portrait, AI Eraser and AI Artboard. It also gets Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, IR blaster, and more.

Tecno Spark 30C 4G

Coming to the Spark 30C, the device has a 6.67-inch 720 x 1600 pixels LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 263 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s a 50MP primary sensor on the back, paired with an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP sensor for selfies. The device also has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, IR blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on Android 14-based HiOS out of the box, and also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Details about the Spark 30C 5G as well as the Spark 30 5G are scarce at the moment. However, the company has officially confirmed that they are indeed part of the Tecno Spark 30 series lineup.