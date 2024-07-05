Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Coming to India on July 9: Know Details

Tecno is all set to expand its Spark 20 series in India with the launch of a new handset called Spark 20 Pro 5G. The new Spark 20 Pro 5G recently debuted in global markets with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor and it is expected that the device will retain those specifications for the Indian variant as well.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: India Launch Details

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is set to launch in Indian markets on July 9. “This smartphone termed as the“#5GKaChampion” is users’ entry to an improved 5G experience, bringing 50% faster 5G Speed with Link booming Technology,” says the brand. The device will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Spark 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 580 nits brightness, and NEG Glass Protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is expandable as well.

As for optics, it has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP camera with 1/1.6″ Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, joined by a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor with a Dual Colour Temperature LED flash.

The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP53 rated build.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G: Expected India Price

The Spark 20 Pro 5G begins from from $190 internationally, which converts to approximately Rs 15,800. One can expect the brand to price the device along similar lines in India, given the brand’s competitive stature in the country.