Tecno Spark 20 India Launch: Details To Know

Tecno announced the Spark 20 series models in some markets last year, and the brand is ready to bring one of those models to India, called the Tecno Spark 20. Ahead of the launch, the brand has officially revealed the price segment, design and specifications of the model, which in particular we already know about, thanks to the international variants of the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 20: Specifications

All the information about the device has been shared via the Amazon microsite, including some of the key specifications of the Spark 20. According to the microsite, it will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

The Tecno Spark 20 will further sport an LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole selfie camera, and the company’s Dynamic Port feature.

Then, it will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Next, it will have stereo speakers with DTS audio. The Tecno Spark 20 also features an IP53 dust and splash resistance rating.

Tecno Spark 20: Price Range

As per the Amazon microsite, the Tecno handset will be priced under Rs 10,499. The phone will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colour options. The company should announce the exact price of the Tecno Spark 20 soon, when the phone is launched in the country.

There’s no exact launch date available as well. However, according to a recent leak, the Tecno Spark 20 will be launched in India in the first week of February.