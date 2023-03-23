Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched in India: Price, Specs

Tecno unveiled the Spark 10 Pro smartphone earlier this month and the company has now launched it in India. The Spark 10 Pro from Tecno is a part of the Spark 10 series which consists of three more phones, such as the Spark 10 5G, Spark 10C and Spark 10. The Pro model is powered by a Dimensity processor.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro: Price in India

TECNO SPARK 10 Pro will go on sale from 24th March 2023 at retail touchpoints with a price tag of Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available in three colours namely Lunar Eclipse, Pearl White and Starry Black.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro: Specifications

The Spark 10 Pro sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display bearing an FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone boots HiOS 12.6, which is based on Android 13. The device also supports up to 8GB virtual RAM.

On the back, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera, an AI lens, and a quad-LED flash. Next, there’s a 32-megapixel camera at the front with an LED flash. Further, the Tecno device is backed with a 5000mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging.

Moreover, the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is embedded into the power button. Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.