Tecno Pova with Helio G80, quad rear cameras, 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 9,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 12:30 pm

Tecno Pova comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black colours.
Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Pova smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

 

Tecno Pova will be available from Flipkart starting December 11 at 12 P.M. It comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black colours.

Tecno Pova Specifications


The Tecno Pova features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The memory is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.

 

The phone runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm.

