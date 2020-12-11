Tecno Pova to go on sale on Flipkart starting 12PM today

The Tecno Pova will on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today.

Tecno Pova was recently launched in India as a new series from the brand. Now the phone will go on sale in India today.

The Tecno Pova will on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon today. The phone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It comes in Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black colours.

Tecno Pova Specifications



The Tecno Pova features a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in display with a screen resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also microSD card option which can be further expanded by 256GB.

As for the optics, there’s a quad-camera setup with 13MP F/1.85 aperture clear lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens + AI lens with quad flash. For the front, there is an 8MP sensor with dual flash. The camera will have additional features such as AI beauty, Super night mode, Portrait mode, AI detection, etc.

The phone runs on HiOS 7 based on Android 10 and it is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB. The phone measures 171.23 x 77.57 x 9.4 mm.