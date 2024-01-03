Tecno POP 8 Comes To India: Check Price, Specs, Competition

Tecno Mobiles has debuted a new entry-level offering in India, called the Tecno Pop 8. The handset originally launched in global markets back in October 2023 and has now made it’s way to the Indian market. Here’s what the Tecno Pop 8 has to offer in India, along with its closest competitor.

Tecno POP 8: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 6,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model, the TECNO POP 8 will be available exclusively on Amazon starting January 9, 2024. However, with bank offers, the smartphone can be purchased at a limited-time special pricing of Rs 5,999. It is available in Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, and Gravity Black shades.

Tecno POP 8: Specifications

Tecno Pop 8 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Pop 8 is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The device has up to 64GB of in-built storage which is expandable and up to 4GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 10W charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 13 Go Edition based HiOS 13.

Tecno POP 8: Competition

At it’s price range, the POP 8 doesn’t really have a lot of competition except for one of the handsets from its own sister brand. At Rs 6,299, you get the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which doesn’t have any major benefits over the Tecno POP 8 except for the cheaper price tag. Further, you’ll also have to compromise on the RAM. However, if you are tight on budget, then the Smart 8 HD would be a better pick.