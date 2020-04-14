Tecno partners with Zomato and 100+ channel partners to distribute ration kits across India

Tecno has revealed that it will distribute ration kits to more than 60,000 people across the country.

Tecno Mobiles has announced that it is partnering with Zomato India and 100+ channel partners to provide meals to people of the low-income communities affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The company has revealed that it will distribute ration kits to more than 60,000 people across the country.

The company has partnered with Zomato Feeding India and 100+channel partners for this initiative. The brand has revealed that with Zomato Feeding India’s ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ project, it will distribute ration kits to support 20,000 people from local communities. The project will provide meals to low-income communities in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Furthermore, Tecno has partnered with 100+channel partners to provide ration supply and food to about 40,000 needy people affected across 140 cities during the lockdown period. Tecno along with its channel partners will inject Rs 60 lakhs in these efforts.

Earlier, the company has also collaborated with key government institutions in the National Capital Region like Yatharth Hospital & Noida police to supply masks and thermometers to healthcare and administrative workers who are at the frontline, helping India combat the pandemic.

Commenting on this initiative and on-ground collaborations with channel partners, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “These are unprecedented and difficult times. Our Honourable Prime Minister, his leadership team, our doctors and health members work continuously to ensure our safety and well-being. The social distancing has been hard on everyone, and especially those who lack access to basic and essential provisions like food. We, at TECNO, are doing everything we can to support as many of them as possible; to ensure they have food on their plates and enough ration to sustain themselves and their loved ones.”