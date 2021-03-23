Advertisement

Tecno launches Accessories including TWS earbuds, wired earphones, and USB cable

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 5:54 pm

Tecno has launched three new accessories including the TWS earbuds, wired earphones and a USB cable

Tecno today announced the launch of a series of smartphone accessories including TWS BUDS 1, Hot Beats J2 and Prime P1 earphones along with a fast charging micro USB cable M11.  

 

As per the firm, 'The new product offerings will enable TECNO to firm up its position in the value sensitive accessories segment, at aggressive price points'. The company also provides three months’ replacement warranty on wired earphones and data cable and six month’s warranty on TWS Buds 1. The accessories can be purchased across offline retail outlets of TECNO.

 

Tecno EarBuds 1

 

Tecno EarBuds 1

 

Priced at Rs 1,299, The wireless BUDS 1 houses a 40mAh*2 battery, providing music playback time of 4 hours on a single charge, and together with the 300 mAh charging case provides for over 12 hours of uninterrupted audio listening experience. It is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection and smooth audio transmission. 

 

The Smart Touch sensor controls calls, music, voice assistance and user friendly pop-up connection interface on TECNO smartphones enhance the audio experience as per the company. It also comes with IPX4 protection to resist water and sweat. The soft silicone ear tips and ear hooks provide a gentle grip to your ears during strenuous activities.

 

The wireless earbuds have two modes, including single and double, ensuring a better switch between the pair, mainly while driving when it is essential to hear background noise. With this feature, one can quickly switch off one of the earbuds to take calls and keep the other ear free to be in touch with outside traffic. 

 

Hot Beats J2 Wired Earphones 

 

Hot beats J2

 

Priced at just Rs 349, the Hot Beats J2 earphones are equipped with Dual Sound Driver for a crystal-clear sound. It also comprises an in-line control unit with functions like play, pause, adjusting of volume, accept or decline calls and even an in-built microphone. The Hot Beats J2 earphones are protected with TPE Thread Wire 1.2m. 

 

Prime P1 Wired Earphones 

 

Priced at Rs 225, Prime P1 is encased within a glossy metallic design and protective TPE wire. It also has a microphone for hands-free calling and a multi-function button remote for ease of access to play, pause and adjust the volume. The Prime P1 earphones comprise a strong mega bass for clear audio quality.

 

Cable M11

 

Priced at Rs 125, the Cable M11 is 1 meter long and is built with PVC material. The cable provides 2A fast charging, micro USB, and high speed data transfer with an output of 5.0 V/2.1 A. 

