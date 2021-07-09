Tecno Camon 17 series launching soon in India

Tecno Camon 17 series with Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro phones will soon be launched in India. The landing page has gone live on Amazon India for the upcoming launch.

The company has not revealed the exact launch date of the Camon 17 series, but the microsite reveals that they will be available during the upcoming Prime Days sale.

Tecno has already launched Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro back in May in African markets. So we already know the specifications of these handsets. So let’s check out the Camon 17 series specifications and features.

Tecno Camon 17 Series Expected Price

The Camon 17 Pro is priced at NGN 125,000 (approx Rs 24,100) while the Camon 17 is priced at NGN 74,000 (approx Rs 14,200). In India, we expect the pricing of the Camon 17 series to start from Rs 15,000.

Tecno Camon 17 Specifications

This Tecno phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness and 267ppi pixel density.

The phones draw power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and an AI sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Camon 17 packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. It has a rear fingerprint sensor. The phones run on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Specifications

The Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080×2469 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 500nits peak brightness. In addition, it comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel bokeh and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, the phone gets a 48-megapixel ultra-clear selfie camera.

A 5,000mAh battery backs it with 25W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and you also get a stereo speaker setup. The phone measures 168.89 x 76.98 x 8.95 mm.