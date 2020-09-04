Advertisement

Tecno Camon 16 Premier with dual-selfie cameras announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 12:50 pm

The smartphone is available in Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Misty Grey, Cloud White, and Purist Blue colour options.
Tecno has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Tecno Camon 16 Premier. The brand has also revealed Tecno Camon 16 and Camon 16 Pro, though the brand has not revealed any details about the smartphones. 

 

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced at KES 28,999 (approx. Rs 19,626) and the company is offering a TWS Hipods with the retail box. The smartphone is available in Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Misty Grey, Cloud White, and Purist Blue colour options.

 

Tecno Camon 16 Premier specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ dual dot-in display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone comes loaded with MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with Mali-G76 GPU. The phone is equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

The brand has also added a heat dissipation pipe that is claimed to bring down the temperature up to 2 degrees. The major highlight of the smartphone is the cameras. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel ultra night portrait lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it features a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. 

 

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The company claims that the fast charger can charge the phone up to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. The phones on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port.

