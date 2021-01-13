Advertisement

Tecno Camon 16 Premier with 48MP dual selfie camera launched in India for Rs 16999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2021 1:15 pm

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Camon 16 Premier smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 16999 for its sole 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.

 

Tecno Camon 16 Premier will be available from Flipkart as well as offline retail outlets across India starting January 16. It comes in Glacier Silver colour.

Tecno Camon 16 Premier Specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.85-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+. The phone is powered by Mediatek G90T processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology. The phone is equipped with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 


The major highlight of the smartphone is the cameras. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel 119° wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel 2.5cm macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it features a dual punch-hole selfie camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary 105° ultra-wide-angle lens.

 

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier gets a 4500 mAh battery with 18w fast charge. It provides a standby time of 28 days, calling time of 42 hours and music playback of 140 hours. It has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The phones on Android 10 operating system with HiOS. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, GLONASS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. It measures 170.61x 77.18 x9.1mm and weighs 210 grams.

 

