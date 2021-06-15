TCL Mini LED TV C series launching in India on June 30

Mini LED TV is claimed to feature industry-leading Quantum Dot Technology with over 100% color volume.

TCL is now gearing up for another brand-new smart Mini LED TV launch in India. The company will be launching Mini LED TV C series on 30th June, 2021 at 12 PM. TCL has sent out media invites for the launch of its Mini LED TV.

Mini LED TV is claimed to feature industry-leading Quantum Dot Technology with over 100% color volume. It also promises to be an excellent value for consumers seeking high-quality, interactive home entertainment experiences.

With MagiConnect feature, TCL will enable users to operate the TV via smartphone. It will allow them to take screenshots of LIVE TV, share content via social media, cast audio/video, and much more from their mobile phones.

According to the brand, the new launch will redefine the smart TV experience and empower users to lead a more connected and smarter lifestyle.

Last month, TCL had launched a range of TVs including P715 4K UHD AI TV, C715 4K QLED TV, and C815 4K QLED TV. The TV sets come in different sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch.

The TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV is available in four sizes including 43-inch priced at Rs 29,999, 50-inch priced at Rs 38,999, 55-inch priced at Rs 42,999 while the 65-inch is priced at Rs 64,999.



The TCL C715 4K QLED TV is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 56,999, and Rs 88,499 respectively.

TCL C815 4K QLED TV is available in 3 models including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, priced at Rs. 78,499, Rs. 1,14,999, and Rs. 1,29,999 respectively.